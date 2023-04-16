Security National Bank Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

