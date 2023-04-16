Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.