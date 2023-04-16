Scotiabank Increases Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.00

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.95 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %

CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

