Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Boosted by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.