Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

