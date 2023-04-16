Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

