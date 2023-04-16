Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases New Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

