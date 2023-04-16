Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
