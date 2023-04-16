Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Invests $1.01 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.2 %

BN opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.64.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

