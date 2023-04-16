Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $244.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $269.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.16. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

