Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $121.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.51 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

