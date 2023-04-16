Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 5,875 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $47.50.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.