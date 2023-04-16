Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires New Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. Stephens upped their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of STBA opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.74. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

