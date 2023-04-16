SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.80. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

