SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.80. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.
