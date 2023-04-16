Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 144.8% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Save Foods Price Performance

SVFD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 279,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,984. Save Foods has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Save Foods in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Save Foods in the third quarter worth $48,000. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc operates as an agri-food tech company. It specializes in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides. The firm’s geographical segments include United States, Mexico, Israel and Turkey. Its products include SpuDefender and FreshProtect.

