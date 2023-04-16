Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 311.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of SDMHF stock remained flat at $312.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.23. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $282.50 and a one year high of $378.65.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. The firm offers a broad portfolio of products that focuses on all steps in the manufacture of a biopharmaceutical, as well as in process development as prerequisite procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.