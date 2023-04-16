Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.24 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $50.24 million and $42,639.20 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.59 or 0.06901956 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00063026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,304,382,836 coins and its circulating supply is 1,283,796,613 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

