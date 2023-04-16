Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Down 75.4% in March

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. 27,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,258,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,841 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

