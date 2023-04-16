Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SSL stock opened at C$8.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.23. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0915254 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSL shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.59.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

