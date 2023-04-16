Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Further Reading

