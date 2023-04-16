SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 1,537.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFHLF remained flat at C$10.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.80. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of C$6.28 and a 1 year high of C$10.86.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-HOLLAND SE engages in the manufacture and supply of systems and components for commercial, public, and recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and APAC/China. The EMEA segment includes manufacture and sale of axles and suspension systems for trailers and semi-trailers as well as fifth wheels for heavy trucks.

