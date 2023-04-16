RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,076. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

