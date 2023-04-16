Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Down 66.6% in March

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the March 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RMT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.52. 97,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

