Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.