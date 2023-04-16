Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises 1.2% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

