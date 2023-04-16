Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.07. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

