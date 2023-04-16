Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

