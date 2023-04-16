Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Update

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039,284 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,387,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,040,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 280,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

RBBN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.80. 1,168,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,180. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

