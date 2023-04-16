ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.18.
Insider Activity
In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 102,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,963,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.
