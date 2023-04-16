Reviewing Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Mister Car Wash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.5% of EVgo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mister Car Wash and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mister Car Wash 12.88% 15.16% 4.42% EVgo -50.51% N/A -6.79%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Mister Car Wash has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mister Car Wash and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mister Car Wash 1 4 0 0 1.80 EVgo 0 3 7 0 2.70

Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus target price of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 31.81%. EVgo has a consensus target price of $11.06, suggesting a potential upside of 79.47%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Mister Car Wash.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mister Car Wash and EVgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mister Car Wash $876.51 million 3.03 $112.90 million $0.34 25.38 EVgo $54.59 million 29.92 -$27.58 million ($0.40) -15.40

Mister Car Wash has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mister Car Wash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

