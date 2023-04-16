Reviewing Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) & LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Align Technology has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Align Technology and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 2 8 0 2.80 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Align Technology currently has a consensus target price of $358.78, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than LogicMark.

This table compares Align Technology and LogicMark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $3.73 billion 7.03 $361.57 million $4.61 74.25 LogicMark $11.92 million 0.32 -$6.93 million ($0.76) -0.21

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 9.68% 11.90% 7.34% LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Align Technology beats LogicMark on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment consists of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

