Revain (REV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $42.87 Million

Revain (REV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Revain has a market cap of $42.87 million and approximately $357,774.53 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Revain

REV is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

