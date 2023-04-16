Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $880.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $840.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

REGN stock opened at $829.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $779.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $749.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

