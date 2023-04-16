Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Argo Blockchain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at $657,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARBK has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Argo Blockchain plc has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

