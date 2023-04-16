Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.71) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $449.50.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Redrow has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.