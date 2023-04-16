Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Upgraded at HSBC

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

HSBC upgraded shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.71) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $449.50.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Redrow has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.