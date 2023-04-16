Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.60.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.