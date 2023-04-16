Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,522,700 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 1,063,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,227.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Price Performance

RLLMF stock remained flat at $3.52 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. Real Matters has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $4.74.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.