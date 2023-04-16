Ravencoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.53 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $347.88 million and $14.53 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,430,947,416 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

