Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

