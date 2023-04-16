Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $77.44 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $77.44 million and $7.65 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

