Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004130 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00023536 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

