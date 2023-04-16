Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

XM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,769,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,758,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

