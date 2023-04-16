Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Legend Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.3 %

LEGN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $53.02 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,421,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 891,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 437,505 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

