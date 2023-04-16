Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.