Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after buying an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

