Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
