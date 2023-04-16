Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.