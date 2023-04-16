Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $290.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

