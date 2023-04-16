Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $5.12 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $98.52 million and $895,358.39 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00016860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

