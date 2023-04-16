Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 2.3 %

Pro-Dex stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $21.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Further Reading

