PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $169,597.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,725.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,684.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,907. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 251.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

